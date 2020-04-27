Sunny Leone Completes Quarantine Artwork 'Broken Glass', Says ‘It's Like Our Lives Right Now'

Sunny Leone has been working on an abstract painting for over a month now, and yesterday, the actress finally revealed the end result. Earlier, Sunny had shared several glimpses of her working on the art piece but, the result is a representation of life during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Leone revealed that the piece is called, 'Broken Glass' and took her 40 days to make it. Proud of her artwork, Sunny shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Have taken 40 days. It's called 'broken glass' sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all."

The actor has been keeping herself busy with various things, including taking care of her three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher. Earlier, the actress also called herself a lucky mother. She shared a picture with her daughter Nisha with the rose tiara filter and wrote, "Nisha is so so pretty!! I'm a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!" Sunny had captioned the video.

Sunny, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, had said, "The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them." Sunny and Daniel Weber are currently taking care of the kids with one nanny, who also helps around with household chores. Sunny had said that the chores are divided between her, Daniel and the nanny.

