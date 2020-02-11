Sunny Leone Had No Clue When This Big Event Of The Year Happened; Find Out

One of the big and major events of 2020, Oscars i.e. 92nd Academy Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. The event was telecasted live in India at 6:30 am on Monday, February 10. To know who one the Oscars 2020, viewers were glued to their television screens and watched it.

Not only fans but also celebrities too showed their excitement on social media platforms. However, Sunny Leone was clueless about it.

Recently, at an event, when Sunny Leone was asked about her opinion on Oscars 2020, she expressed her shock and could believe that the event has already happened.

In this video, shocked Sunny can be seen saying, "Oscars are happening now? Or is it over? I live under a rock in Juhu. I thought it was happening now. I am sorry."

Apart from that, when she was asked about who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 13, she said, "I don't know who is going to win, I cannot even guess who will win. But I am so happy that I got to be a part of the show. When I went in there, there was complete chaos. There was a huge fight that happened right before I went in. So they were all with a sad face already, so it was really hard to tell about their personality but we had a good time."

For those who are unaware, Sunny Leone had brought a surprise birthday cake for Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 in December. The actress has been in the show's season 5 as a contestant.

She will next be seen in Malayalam film Rangeela and Tamil film Veeramadevi.

