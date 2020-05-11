Sunny Leone Moves To LA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says 'Felt It'd Be Safer For Kids'

Sunny Leone, on Sunday, shared a Mother's Day post while at their secret garden in LA. According to reports, the actress, along with her family, has moved to LA for the time being to ensure the safety of her children against the novel Coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Leone, with husband Daniel Weber, has been residing in Mumbai since the late 2000s, and was later joined by her children Nisha, Noah and Asher. In her recent post, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'coronavirus'."

"Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," she added.

After the family moved to LA, Daniel Weber also posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes." He also responded to a fan's comment who asked if "they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India", Daniel said, "KLM government flight."

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had talked about co-parenting her three kids with help from Daniel and a nanny. "The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them."

