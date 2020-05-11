    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sunny Leone Moves To LA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says 'Felt It'd Be Safer For Kids'

      By
      |

      Sunny Leone, on Sunday, shared a Mother's Day post while at their secret garden in LA. According to reports, the actress, along with her family, has moved to LA for the time being to ensure the safety of her children against the novel Coronavirus amid the pandemic.

      Sunny Leone Moves To LA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

      Leone, with husband Daniel Weber, has been residing in Mumbai since the late 2000s, and was later joined by her children Nisha, Noah and Asher. In her recent post, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'coronavirus'."

      "Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," she added.

      After the family moved to LA, Daniel Weber also posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes." He also responded to a fan's comment who asked if "they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India", Daniel said, "KLM government flight."

      View this post on Instagram

      Getting better with the new vibes !!!

      A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) on May 10, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

      In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had talked about co-parenting her three kids with help from Daniel and a nanny. "The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them."

      Sunny Leone Reveals The First Thing She Will Do After Lockdown: Drop My Kids Off To School

      Sunny Leone Completes Quarantine Artwork 'Broken Glass', Says 'It's Like Our Lives Right Now'

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X