Sunny Leone Offers Her Take On Insider-Outsider Debate; Says Everyone Has To Create Their Own Path

The debate on nepotism and supposed differential treatment of outsiders and insiders in the Hindi film industry reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although meant to be constructive, the debate has taken a rather negative tone with people indulging in blame game.

Actress Sunny Leone, who made it into the industry as an outsider, says that it doesn't matter where one comes from, everyone has to create their own path. She admitted that she has been treated kindly in the industry, and also explained how her husband Daniel Weber and she have worked with what they were offered.

"When I started eight years ago, till today, of course it has been absolutely different. I think it's always with time and perseverance that squeeze your way into your own little world. An insider or an outsider, there is so much work in India. You can create your own path. So insider or not, everyone has been very kind to me," said Sunny, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She continued, "Yes, I am literally an outsider in India but I made my own choices and decisions in life and it took a lot of time for people to understand. One actually has to work so hard to get somewhere."

Further talking about her take on the insider-outsider debate, Sunny said, "I definitely am an outsider, maybe not so much now but at first it was difficult to navigate and (decide) what we say yes and no to. Both Daniel (Weber, husband) and I just had to go by what's on our plate and what's being offered, working and submerging ourselves in this whole industry and network. The people and society here is completely different from that in the United States."

