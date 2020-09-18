Sunny Leone Shares Cryptic Post After Kangana's Tweet; Says ‘Catching Up On World Drama'

Sunny's IG Post

Sunny's post has been liked by over 5 Lakh Instagram users, and many even agreed to the quote. "Accurate!" one person wrote in the comments, while others have shared heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Kangana Ranaut On Urmila Matondkar's Comment

Kangana's pat with Urmila began after she called Urmila a ‘soft p*rn star' and said she is ‘not known for her acting'. Her tweet mentioning Sunny read, "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a p*rn star to something derogatory."

Sunny Is Currently Living In The US

Sunny is known for her successful career as an adult performer in the US, in the earlier 2000s. She slowly transitioned into a Bollywood actor. The actress is currently in the US as she had travelled to LA with her husband and three children, amid the pandemic.