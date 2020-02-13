    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sunny Leone Unveils Her New Ad Campaign For PETA At Lakmé Fashion Week 2020

      By
      |

      Today, at Lakmé Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day, actress Sunny Leone unveiled her new ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The ad tries to shed light on the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global leather industry. The campaign has been shot by ace Bollywood photographer Avinash Gowariker.

      Sunny said, "With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there's no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take a life by wearing an animal's skin." She went on to add, "After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather to the curb and urge my fans to join me."

      Sunny Leone

      On being quizzed about her decision to turn vegan, Sunny replied, “It was an easy choice to make. I said I cannot do this because it hurts them. They (animals) did nothing wrong, they are innocent.” Sunny also revealed that PETA India, in order to help shoppers, has now introduced a 'PETA-Approved Vegan' logo that companies will use to label their vegan products.

      For the uninitiated, Leone was named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2016 and previously starred in the organization's anti-fur, pro-vegetarian, and dog and cat sterilization campaigns.

      On the work front, the stunning actress is currently busy shooting for a yet-untitled web series. She will next be seen on screen in a lead role in the horror-comedy Koka Kola.

      ALSO READ: Video: Sunny Leone Had No Clue When Oscars 2020 Happened

      ALSO READ: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Neha Dhupia Turns Showstopper For INIFD Launchpad

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 20:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X