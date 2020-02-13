Sunny Leone Unveils Her New Ad Campaign For PETA At Lakmé Fashion Week 2020

Today, at Lakmé Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day, actress Sunny Leone unveiled her new ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The ad tries to shed light on the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global leather industry. The campaign has been shot by ace Bollywood photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Sunny said, "With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there's no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take a life by wearing an animal's skin." She went on to add, "After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather to the curb and urge my fans to join me."

On being quizzed about her decision to turn vegan, Sunny replied, “It was an easy choice to make. I said I cannot do this because it hurts them. They (animals) did nothing wrong, they are innocent.” Sunny also revealed that PETA India, in order to help shoppers, has now introduced a 'PETA-Approved Vegan' logo that companies will use to label their vegan products.

For the uninitiated, Leone was named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2016 and previously starred in the organization's anti-fur, pro-vegetarian, and dog and cat sterilization campaigns.

On the work front, the stunning actress is currently busy shooting for a yet-untitled web series. She will next be seen on screen in a lead role in the horror-comedy Koka Kola.

ALSO READ: Video: Sunny Leone Had No Clue When Oscars 2020 Happened

ALSO READ: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Neha Dhupia Turns Showstopper For INIFD Launchpad