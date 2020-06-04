Sunny Leone Wants To Return To India ASAP; Reveals Why She Left For The US With Kids & Daniel Weber

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sunny Leone shared that she wants to return to India as soon as possible. For the unversed, Sunny Leone travelled to the US along with her family i.e., three kids and husband Daniel Weber amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak because she wanted to be around her mother-in-law.

Speaking about her flight experience back home, Leone said, "It was a 39-hour-long journey. It was tiring, but somehow, the flight timings worked out well for the kids' sleeping schedules. Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

When Sunny was asked when she would like to return to India, the actress said that the plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume. "As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India," asserted the Ek Paheli Leela actress.

On May 13, Sunny also brought in her birthday along with her family without any lavish celebration. When asked how was the experience of having an intimate birthday celebration, she said, "It was simple; the kids got me a cake, some flowers and balloons. That's it!"

When the Jism 2 actress was asked what she plans to do currently in the US, she said that she doesn't have anything to do with the local service industry, so she doesn't know much about it. She further added that she and Daniel have saved enough money to lead a comfortable life.