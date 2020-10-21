Sunny Leone Wishes Daniel Weber On His Birthday; Thanks Him For Being The Best Dad And Husband

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to shower some birthday love on her husband Daniel Weber. Sharing an adorable picture with her 'one and only', Sunny wrote shared that Daniel manages the family with love and care despite it being impossible to deal with sometimes. She called him the 'best dad and husband' and wished him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I'm impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let's rock this coming year together! It's "GO" time baby!" wrote Sunny, as caption for her post.

Daniel too took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his birthday celebration and thanked Sunny for making it perfect. "Thank you for an amazing birthday!!! Love you all and especially the one and only @sunnyleone!!!! Always making it perfect!!!" he wrote in one post.

In another, he shared a picture of the two of them eating ice cream, and wrote as caption, "Night is about to get f***ing lit !!! Ice cream and sequence!!! @sunnyleone."

Sunny and Daniel are currently spending time in their Los Angeles home with their three kids, Nisha, Asher and Noah. The family flew their after international travel restrictions eased.

However, Sunny is eager to come back to Mumbai, which she says is her home since the time she began her career as an actor in the Hindi film industry. She recently posted a picture with the Hollywood sign in the background, and captioned it, "Almost time to say goodbye to this beautiful place."

