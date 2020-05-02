    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Sunny Singh Shares The Importance Of Playing Relatable On-Screen Characters And Much More!

      By Lekhaka
      Sunny Singh surely had a great start to his career and has been showing an impeccable growth trajectory ever since. One of the most important things that audiences love the actor is how relatable the actor is in every project. And, that’s what sets Sunny Singh apart.

      Sharing this great feeling after receiving love from everyone, Sunny says, "It feels amazing and it is truly a blessing as you said. I am thankful to some special people like Luv sir and all my friends and dear ones who have supported me throughout."

      Adding more on this feeling, the actor adds, "What feels more amazing is people relate to not just Sunny Singh but also to my characters. So many times, I have heard people say stuff like Wo Dekh Chauka Bhai from PKP 2 and all that stuff. So, the ability to relate is important."

      Expressing his gratitude for having a good start to his career Sunny ends by saying, "It’s been a good start and touchwood things happen well from here."

      Sunny Singh is one of those very few actors who is always remembered for having a relatability level of 100 percent in every project and the audiences always have a great time seeing the actor as they feel all the emotions and Sunny always makes the audiences laugh.

      The actor's recent song, Holi Mein Rangeele was a super hit and one of the most-played songs on Holi. The audiences just couldn't stop dancing. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com called Jai Mummy Di where his character received immense love from everyone segment of the audience.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
