sunny-singh-spills-the-beans-about-pyaar-ka-punchnama-3-and-sonu-ke-titu-ki-sweety-2

While Kartik Aaryan became nation's hearththrob after the release of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his co-star Sunny Singh earned fame and love for his character Titu. We loved Kartik and Sunny's bromance in the film and would be lying if we say that we don't want to see them together again on the silver screen.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny Singh opened up about the possibility of doing Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2. He said, "I have no idea, but Luv Ranjan is still the No 1 director on my list."

Sunny also said that apart from Luv Ranjan, he would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali. He also showered praise on Shraddha Kapoor and said he really likes her, as she's sweet and simple.

It's been nine years since Sunny made his Bollywood debut. He said that it will take another ten years to build a brand like his idols- Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

"Their choices are simple, and they have proved that if you take time, good things happen. I don't even know if they will happen now. I am waiting for announcements from the makers so that even I have clarity about the future," added Sunny.

In the same interview, the Ujda Chaman actor also spoke about celebrating his birthday without any hullabaloo, owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic. On October 6, Sunny turned 35 and visited a gurudwara and spent some quality time with his family.

When asked what did he wish for on his birthday, he said, "This year, on my birthday, I asked God and the scientists to give us a Covid vaccine ASAP."

