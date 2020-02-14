Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Nails Her Look As A Marathi Mulgi

Sometime back, we had shared that Fatima Sana Shaikh has signed a new film titled, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. Today on the occasion of Valentines' Day, the makers have unveiled Fatima's first look from the film and it will take you by surprise.

The Thugs Of Hindostan actress took to her Instagram page to drop her new look from the film and captioned it as, "Ye Marathi mulgi padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only love! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial".

Fatima nails her Marathi mulgi look in a red sari, with matching bangles and is seen smiling towards the camera.

Speaking about casting the Dangal girl in this film, director Abhishek Sharma earlier shared with a leading tabloid, "Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease. Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energised on the set."

If reports are to be believed, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a family comedy set in the 90s in Mumbai.

The filmmaker had also opened up about the film and shared, "With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end."

Fatima will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in this film.

