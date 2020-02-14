    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Nails Her Look As A Marathi Mulgi

      By
      |

      Sometime back, we had shared that Fatima Sana Shaikh has signed a new film titled, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. Today on the occasion of Valentines' Day, the makers have unveiled Fatima's first look from the film and it will take you by surprise.

      fatima

      The Thugs Of Hindostan actress took to her Instagram page to drop her new look from the film and captioned it as, "Ye Marathi mulgi padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only love! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial".

      Fatima nails her Marathi mulgi look in a red sari, with matching bangles and is seen smiling towards the camera.

      Speaking about casting the Dangal girl in this film, director Abhishek Sharma earlier shared with a leading tabloid, "Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease. Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energised on the set."

      If reports are to be believed, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a family comedy set in the 90s in Mumbai.

      The filmmaker had also opened up about the film and shared, "With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end."

      Fatima will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in this film.

      Ludo: Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares A Still With Her Co-star Rajkummar Rao From Her Upcoming Film

      Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Equation With Aamir Khan: 'I Am Fond Of Him'

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X