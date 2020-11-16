Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, is currently running in the theatres. Unfortunately, the film has already been leaked online by notorious sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz for free download. Notably, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first film to release in the theatres in the last eight months, as all the theatres were shut down owing to COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Recently, Abhishek Sharma spoke to a media agency about why the film needed a theatrical release and said, "Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres."

He further added, "We were so emotional at the film's premiere because it's been quite a cataclysmic year for all of us. This felt like the first semblance of normalcy returning to our lives. We laughed together and there were tears of joy. For many reasons, this is one of the most special films for me."

On a related note, here's how movie-goers reacted to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari...

Manish Rao @immanishrao: #ManojBajpayee and #DiljitDosanjh wonderful," yet "#SurajPeMangalBhari is ordinary." Wonder, if good actors know in advance that their movie is turning out to be ordinary, they ought to know better, but they can't do much, guess.

gunveer singh @gunveer29: #SurajPeMangalBhari @diljitdosanjh paaji and @BajpayeeManoj sir's funny chemistry is worthwatching... Diljit paaji tussi chaaa gye😍😍🔥🔥🔥.

Vivek Mishra @imvivek9118: #SurajPeMangalBhari the film which has a superb cast @diljitdosanjh @BajpayeeManoj and gorgeous @fattysanashaikh stands out one of the best entertaining movie this year. And the basanti song @diljitdosanjh paaji totally loved it.

Vishal Kumar @VishalK32635318: #SurajPeMangalBhari - Fun feel good film with humour all along. Right kind of entertainer for family audiences this #Diwali @BajpayeeManoj @diljitdosanjh watching movie.

