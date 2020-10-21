Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer: It's Manoj Bajpayee Vs Diljit Dosanjh In This Slice-Of-Life Comedy

Get ready for plenty of laughs! The makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh have unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Set in the backdrop of Bombay in 1995, the film revolves around Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh), an eligible bachelor who engages in a hilarious showdown with a wedding detective named Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee) after the latter gets in the way of Suraj's possible match. The chase game turns an interesting turn when Suraj hits on Mangal's sister (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and the duo, eventually end up falling in love.

The trailer is filled with humourous wordplay and epic exchanges between Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee's characters. Watch the video here.

Speaking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma said in an official statement, "The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire."

He further added, "It points towards the rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir."

Besides Diljit, Manoj and Fatima, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has an ensemble cast which includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others. The film is slated to release on November 13, 2020.

ALSO READ: Manoj, Diljit And Fatima's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari First Poster Out; Film To Release On November 13

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee Says Star System In Bollywood Causes Small Films To Receive Step-motherly Treatment