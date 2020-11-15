Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Twitter Review: Did This Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Impress The Audiences?

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the satirical comedy film that stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, is released today (November 15, 2020), following the 50 percent occupancy theatrical guidelines. The shooting of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had started rolling in January 2020, was halted in March owing to COVID-19 and resumed in July 2020.

The movie, which is set in the '90s revolves around a wedding detective named Madhu Mangal Rane, who is an expert in the background checking of grooms and how crosses paths with Suraj Singh Dhillon. Manoj Bajpayee appears as Madhu Mangal Rane in the movie, which features Diljit Dosanjh as Suraj Singh Dhillon. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is jointly scripted by Rhan Shankar and Shokshi Banerjee and produced by Zee Studios.

Have a look at Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari twitter review here, to know what the audiences feel about the Abhishek Sharma directorial.

Karan Gilhotra @Karan_Gilhotra

Great to be back watching #SurajPeMangalBhari on big screen after long long time, friends maintain precautions and support our film industry...#NewNormalsCoronaPeBhari Folded handsRed heartClapper boardFlag of India @BajpayeeManoj @diljitdosanjh

parag Chhapekar @paragchhapekar

@BajpayeeManoj mind blowing performance .@diljitdosanjh is in identical hormony with MB #FatimaSanaShaikh is really became marathi mulegi very well . Above all my dear friend #AbhishekSharma done great job for this out and out entertainer #SurajPeMangalBhari @ZeeStudios_

simpLy_SaMaR @SaMarzThink

Kudos to @BajpayeeManoj @fattysanashaikh @diljitdosanjh & team for taking that much risk Smiling face with 3 hearts

The movie #SPMB - true Diwali gift for entertainment lovers Face throwing a kiss #cinema reborn #ChaloCinema #SurajPeMangalBhari

Thalaivaa Tiger @ComradeTiger

Diljit Paaji Rocks

Manoj Bajpayee Shocks

Ok handOk handOk handOk hand

Bina Der Lagaaye Dekh Lo

#Surajpemangalbhari

MahammadAsif Choudhari @asifkch

#SurajPeMangalBhari

@BajpayeeManoj @diljitdosanjh @fattysanashaikh

first movie in theatre after almost a year only a word entertainment only entertainment #iskochodnekanahi 👌👌

$ÀM😎 @Sukhbir96384673

#SurajPeMangalBhari What a banger from our punjab di shaan #DiljitDosanjh. Just can't stop laughing while watching diljit's comedy timing!🤣❤🙏. #ChaloCinema #DiljitDosanjh

