      Surekha Sikri Denies Seeking Financial Aid; Says ‘Don't Want People To Think I Am Begging For Money'

      Veteran actress Surekha Sikri recently opened up about not being able to work during the lockdown. With the Unlockdown 3.0, Bollywood is getting ready to start shoots, however, the Maharashtra government has not permitted cast and crew above 65 years to shoot. While talking to Hindustan Times, Surekha Sikri shared that she has received a few offers for ad films, but need to work more to pay her medical and other expenses.

      Sikri who is 75 years old, also opened up about recent reports claiming that she has asked her friends for loans. "I don't want any wrong impression to be created among people that I am going around begging people for money. I don't want charity. Yes many have reached out to me, which is very kind of them. I really feel grateful. But I've not taken anything from anyone. Give me work and I want to earn respectfully."

      Talking about working opportunities, the National Award-winning actress said, "But nothing has been finalised yet. Again, these (ad films) won't be sufficient. I need to do more work to take care of my medical bills and other expenses. I think producers aren't ready to take the risk."

      Talking about Maharashtra Government's decision she added, "If politicians and bureaucrats over 65 are still working, why can't the actors and technicians also go out? Many of us are going through a difficult time, we need money to survive. Such restrictions are making things difficult for us."

      The report in HT also revealed that the veteran actress' medical expenses go up to Rs 2 lakh a month. She reportedly suffered from a brain stroke that had left her partially paralysed in 2018. It affected her financial status as she couldn't take up work for a while during her recovery.

      Sikri, last seen in Ghost Stories, said she can resume work and insists that she can take care of herself with a little help from her nurses. She also revealed that she plans on writing a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar about her concerns. "Yes, I've asked my manager to draft this letter. I feel the Maharashtra government should understand our plight. How could they come up with such a rule without thinking about the implications? Did they think about how seniors actors would be affected?" concludes the actor.

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
