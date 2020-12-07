Suresh Menon Slams Fake Twitter War Between Anil Kapoor And Anurag Kashyap; 'Good Content Doesn't Need Such Publicity'

On Sunday, netizens were surprised to see a verbal dual between actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Twitter in which they took a jibe at each other over their shortcomings in their respective careers. However, later, it turned out that the war of words between the two celebrities was a promotional stunt for their upcoming film AK vs AK.

However, actor and comedian Suresh Menon was not impressed with this staged Twitter war and took to social media to criticize the promotional strategy.

Menon took to his Twitter page and wrote, "The fake Anil kapoor vs Anurag kashyap twitter war, just shows to what extent people can go for #publicity...... the truth is good content doesn't need such publicity ... #undekhi #Scam1992."

The fake Anil kapoor vs Anurag kashyap twitter war, just shows to what extent people can go for #publicity...... the truth is good content doesn't need such publicity ... #undekhi #Scam1992 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 6, 2020

A section of netizens agreed with Suresh Menon's tweet. A Twitter user wrote, "Bhai more power to you to speak up openly.. I m sure Bollywood gang will not like this at all." "Thank you brother for bringing out this truth...,"read another comment. Another user commented on Suresh's post, Absolutely Suresh! Bollywood is acting really desperate in the recent times to gain publicity, after the kind of reception they've been getting post June. But how would they any know better? For all their lives they've been in that bubble and taken the audience for granted."

Anurag and Anil's war of words on Twitter began when the latter congratulated his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards. That's when Anurag jumped in and poked fun at Anil Kapoor's Oscar win. What followed next was the two celebrities trading barbs at each other.

Coming back to AK vs AK, the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial revolves around a disgraced director (Anurag Kashyap) who kidnaps a movie star's (played by Anil Kapoor) daughter after a public spat. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix.

