Surprise Celebrations For Bhumi Pednekar On The Sets Of Durgavati! Pic Inside

Bhumi Pednekar's career is on a massive high! Last year, she delivered three back-to-back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh and contributed around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The versatile actress has also been a favourite at the awards season this year as she has swept away several trophies.

Bhumi has been shooting for Akshay Kumar's Durgavati which is helmed entirely by her and she was in for a sweet surprise on the sets recently. "Bhumi has been sweeping awards left right and center and the team of Durgavati wanted to throw a special celebration for her! Bhumi was not told about this plan and the entire cast and crew of the film ensured that post pack up she was taken completely by surprise." informs a source from the sets.

The source adds, "Bhumi was thrilled and overwhelmed that her team had planned such a sweet and special surprise. She was bowled over by their gesture. There was an elaborate cake cutting ceremony that saw the entire set participate and post this, the crew congratulated her again for bagging all the Best Actress Awards. Bhumi has been wowing audiences and critics with her performances film on film and she is quite over the moon this year with all the top awards including Filmfare that she has been felicitated with."

While Bhumi is currently busy with Durgavati, the gorgeous actress has one more film lined-up for release this year and its Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Directed by Alankriti Shrivastava, the satire comedy-drama also stars Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead.