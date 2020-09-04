Sushant Case: CBI Issues First Official Statement, Says Media Reports Attributed To CBI Not Credible

The Central Bureau of Investigation has released its first official statement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The investigating agency has dismissed all media reports attributed to its investigations as 'speculative' and 'not based on facts'. Stating that it is conducting its investigation of Sushant's death in a systematic and professional way, the CBI has requested media to confirm details with its spokesperson before quoting the agency.

CBI's official statement read, "The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way."

It continued, "Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible."

"It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI," the statement added.

Sushant's case, which was earlier being investigated by the Mumbai Police who were later joined by the Bihar Police, was eventually handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

