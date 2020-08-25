Sushant Case Exclusive: Sandip Ssingh Should Be Arrested, He's The Mastermind, Says Surjeet

Surjeet Singh Rathore, national youth president of Karni Sena and also a film producer, was the one who took actress Rhea Chakraborty to see actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time at the Cooper Hospital mortuary in Mumbai.

Surjeet Singh Rathore revealed to Filmibeat that he was literally shocked to hear Rhea's reaction after he opened the cloth covering the actor's body at the hospital. He said that it was on the request of Suraj Singh, who was standing with Sandip Ssingh outside the mortuary that he took Rhea Chakraborty inside the mortuary and that too, after speaking to the officials present inside the hospital.

Surjeet revealed, "No sooner did I open the face cover of Sushant's body, Rhea kept her hand on his chest and said, "I am sorry, Babu". I was really shocked to hear that from her. What was she sorry for? But then she got emotional and I took her out and made her stand with her family members, including her brother Shouwik Chakraborty who was also present.''

Surjeet was quite sure that Sushant had not committed suicide but was murdered. He said, "Sushant's body was swollen after post mortem, and the mark on the neck clearly indicated that he was murdered.''

But did he notice the expression on Rhea's face in the mortuary? To which, Surjeet replied, "I did not look at her face. Why would I look at her?"

When asked if Suraj who asked him to take Rhea to see Sushant was friends with Sandip Ssingh, he said, "They were standing together and I think have worked together. I did try to ask Suraj who Sandip was, as he was behaving like he was in charge! He was the one who told the cops to tell me to leave and usne aankhaon se officer ko ishara kiya aur phir mujhe police ne jaane ko bola.'' (Sandip signalled to the police to ask me to leave.)

On the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Surjeet said that the CBI should take Sandip Ssingh into custody.

Surjeet Singh Rathore made big claim about Sandip Singh. He said, "I have to only say that Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind and has to be arrested immediately. Woh qaatil hain (he is the killer).''

When asked if there was any drug angle involved in the case, Surjeet said, "I have no idea about that.''

When we probed further that Sandip Ssingh had indeed mentioned 'Dubai' to someone on the phone, Surjeet said, "I overheard him say that to someone on the phone. I reiterate that Sandip Ssingh should be arrested.''

When asked if Suraj Singh and Sandiip Singh were related, Surjeet replied, "I think they work together."

He alleged that Sandip had blocked him on social media and also questioned that if he were a true friend of Sushant's, as he claimed, why didn't he ask for a CBI enquiry in the case. Surjeet also claimed that there were no relatives of Sushant at the morgue and that Sandip was doing the paper work.

Surjeet Singh Rathore also claimed that he tried to file a complaint with the Mumbai police but they refused to take action.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: SSR's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Distracted Mumbai Police; Family Was 'Watching Drama'

ALSO READ: Sushant's Father's Lawyer Says CBI Will Summon Rhea Chakraborty After Doing Its Spadework