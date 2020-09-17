Sushant's Case: Rakul Preet Singh Approaches Delhi High Court Against Media Trial In Drug Probe

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, whose name recently surfaced in the drugs-related probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has reportedly approached Delhi High Court against media trial.

A tweet by ANI read, "Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, approaches Delhi High Court against media trial. She through her lawyer submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guidelines."

Further, the Delhi High Court has sent out directives to the Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul's plea.

"Delhi High Court directs Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul Preet Singh's plea as a representation and expeditiously decide it including any interim directions that ought to be issued," read another tweet by ANI.

For the unversed, Rakul's name emerged in the controversy after it was reported that Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in her statement to the NCB. Later, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB confirmed the development and said in his statement, "Their names have surfaced but right now we can't comment on the further course of action."

The NCB joined the investigation in Sushant's death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across chats involving drugs while probing the money laundering angle in the case. Last week, the NCB arrested Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for procuring drugs for the late actor. Currently, the actress is in Byculla jail and will remain in judicial custody till September 22.

