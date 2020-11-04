Sushant Case: Rhea's Lawyer Releases Statement After Police Justifies FIR Against SSR's Sisters

The Mumbai Police justified registering FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint, to the High Court. The representative of Mumbai Police, on Monday (November 2, 2020), stated that they had to file the fir against Sushant's sisters, as the complaint disclosed the commission of the offense.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Adv. Satish Maneshinde released an official statement, revealing his client's latest take on the proceedings. Read the statement here:

"The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offense of having forged a Prescription and administered illegally, Medicines which were already communicated to SSR by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. When SSR expressed his inability to obtain them without a prescription as communicated by him in his messages, the sister obtained a fraudulent prescription from a known Doctor who is not a Mental Health Expert who without any consultation prescribed medicines falling under NDPS Act by falsely depicting that SSR was a OPD registered person , when SSR was very much in Mumbai. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai . SSR was consulting 5 Doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues. Since SSR refused to accede to Rheas suggestion to follow the advice of the Mumbai Doctors, her departure from SSR home was inevitable, as per the wishes of SSR.

The Replies filed by CBI and Mumbai Police are before you all. It is for the Nation to Determine who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom. Satya Meva Jayate.

The Bombay High Court is hearing the matter on Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020.

- Satish Maneshinde Advocate."

As per the reports, the division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik will have a hearing on the case on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. Sushant Singh Rajput's family is yet to react to the new development and statement released by Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.

Also Read:

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Receive Summons For Questioning From Mumbai Police

Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Crew Member