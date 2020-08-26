Sushant Case: Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI That Hard Drives Were Destroyed In SSR's Home On June 8

The CBI, which has stepped in to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death, is questioning the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj. During the questioning, Siddharth reportedly informed that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant destroyed 8 hard drives in Sushant's residence, and left to her house.

According to India Today, Pithani informed the CBI that on June 8, before leaving Sushant's house, Rhea and Sushant wiped out 8 hard drives. He said that he was not aware of the content of those hard drives, but claimed that an IT professional was present to destroy it.

Pithani also reportedly said that both Rhea and Sushant were in the room watching the hard drives be destroyed. He also said that Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant, and cook Neeraj were also present. However, it is not clear who called the IT professional.

It has also been reported that Rhea broke up with Sushant on June 8, days before the latter's death on June 14. In its report, India Today makes a supposition that Rhea and Sushant may have decided to delete personal information that may have been on the hard drives.

Rhea's lawyers however, have asserted that Sushant asked Rhea to leave as his sister Meetu Singh was visiting him on June 8. "Sushant had been calling his family, tell them he was moving out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Meetu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Sushant then requested Rhea to move in with her parents for the time being," the lawyer was quoted as saying by India Today.

As of now, a Special Investigation Team of the CBI has questioned Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar, and his former accountant Rajat Mewati.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also joined investigations after an alleged drug angle in Sushant's death emerged.

