Sushant's Close Friend Sandip Ssingh: 'Powerful People' Wanted To Be 'Invited' For His Funeral

Sushant's Friend Reveals The Shocking Behaviour Of Some 'Powerful People' From The Industry

Sandip told Bollywood Hungama, "People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I cam home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messages asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us'. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!"

Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh Says He Is Hurt By The Blame Game Post Sushant's Death

He continued, "Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the , ro rahe the (All of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need invitation for a funeral)...More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing."

"People are not angry, it is their emotion but it is being channelised in the wrong manner. The media defined it as anger. A few people are also playing blame game, no one is thinking what family is going through," Sandip told the entertainment portal.

Sandip Ssingh Dismisses Speculations About Sushant's Career As 'Our Assumptions'

He said, "People are saying he lost seven films, blaming his relationship status, even claiming he did not have money..But Sushant did not specify the reasons for his decision, these are all our assumptions. He was an outsider and he worked with Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, he also did two films for Abhishek Kapoor. He worked with Neeraj Pandey and was to work with Ramesh Taurani and Rumi Jaffery."

Sushant's Friend Urged People To Pray For The Peace Of The Late Actor's Soul

"Uski family ko thoda akela chor do, samjho uski family ko thoda.Kya pain hoga ki uske jaisa successful insan ye step le liya (Leave his family alone. Imagine the pain they must be going through that a successful person like him took such a drastic step). Many people have messaged me that we are not sending our kids to Mumbai for acting. People are scared, we need to inspire them," Sandip told Bollywood Hungama.