Sushant's Death Case: Centre Accepts Bihar Govt's Request For CBI Inquiry, Actor's Sister Reacts

In the latest development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Centre has accepted the request by the Bihar government to order a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before the Supreme Court that the Centre has given its nod for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Mehta said, "Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe. Notification regarding the same will be issued by end of day today."

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to this news and wrote on her Twitter page, "CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry."

The Supreme Court has directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. The further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. The Supreme Court order has also granted no stay on the investigation. The notification for CBI probe in the matter will be released by the end of the day.

The SC has directed Mumbai Police to file status report on the probe conducted so far in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The SC has also asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

"Truth should come out so far as the actor's death is concerned," said the apex court.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ruled out a CBI probe in Sushant's death case. Later, the actor's family requested Bihar Chief Minister to order a CBI investigation in the matter.

