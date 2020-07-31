Sushant's Death Case: Close Friend Alleges Late Actor's Family Pressurising Him To Implicate Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Makes Some Serious Allegations Against The Late Actor's Family

The tabloid stated that Sidharth sent an email to Mumbai police on Tuesday (July 28, 2020), in which he mentioned that he was being pressurised to give statements against Rhea Chakraborty.

Sidharth Claims That Sushant's Relatives Called Him Up

Mumbai Mirror reported that in his email, Siddharth stated that he got on July 22 from Sushant's relatives, including his sister Meetu Singh, a senior IPS officer named OP Singh and a senior Supreme Court advocate.

Siddharth Pithani's Email To Mumbai Police

As per the mail, Siddharth was asked about Rhea Chakraborty and her expenses when she was living-in with Sushant in Bandra's Mont Blanc building.

Siddharth Pithani Says He Is Being Pressurised To Give A Statement Against Rhea Chakraborty

Pithani further said that the IPS officer called him again on Monday, asking him to "give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty to Bihar Police," through a WhatsApp call.

The leading daily has quoted Pithani's email that reads, "I was told I would receive a phone call, after which I received a call from an unknown WhatsApp number. But the call ended within 40 secs, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of."