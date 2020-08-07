    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant's Death Case: DIG Gagandeep Gambhir And Manoj Shashidhar To Supervise CBI Probe Team

      By
      |

      Recently, the Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI (Central Bureau Of Investigation) probe in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

      The CBI has been entrusted with Sushant's death case after the late actor's father KK Singh and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by the Mumbai police. Here are the details about CBI's SIT (Special Investigative Team) which will be investigating the case.

      The Team Which Will Head The CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case

      The Team Which Will Head The CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case

      IPS officer Gagandeep Gambhir, along with senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar, will supervise Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which is being probed by a special investigation team under superintendent of police, Nupur Prasad.

      Who Is Gagandeep Gambhir?

      Who Is Gagandeep Gambhir?

      Gambhir is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2004 batch, She has been a senior superintendent of police (SSP) in many districts in the western state, including Rajkot. She has been posted in CBI for the last one and a half year. Gambhir has also been a part of teams investigating many high-profile cases including big scams.

      Who Is Manoj Shashidhar?

      Who Is Manoj Shashidhar?

      Manoj Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is the joint director of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

      CBI Re-Registers An FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

      CBI Re-Registers An FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

      The CBI has also re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against 6 people including late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

      Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have questioned the jurisdiction of the Bihar police in Sushant's death case. A final call on this matter will be taken by the SC later this week.

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Reacts To Reports Of Pages Missing From Actor's Personal Diary

      ALSO READ: Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Film By Me, Says Producer Ramesh Taurani

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X