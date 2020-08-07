Sushant's Death Case: DIG Gagandeep Gambhir And Manoj Shashidhar To Supervise CBI Probe Team

Recently, the Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI (Central Bureau Of Investigation) probe in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The CBI has been entrusted with Sushant's death case after the late actor's father KK Singh and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by the Mumbai police. Here are the details about CBI's SIT (Special Investigative Team) which will be investigating the case.

The Team Which Will Head The CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case IPS officer Gagandeep Gambhir, along with senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar, will supervise Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which is being probed by a special investigation team under superintendent of police, Nupur Prasad. Who Is Gagandeep Gambhir? Gambhir is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2004 batch, She has been a senior superintendent of police (SSP) in many districts in the western state, including Rajkot. She has been posted in CBI for the last one and a half year. Gambhir has also been a part of teams investigating many high-profile cases including big scams. Who Is Manoj Shashidhar? Manoj Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is the joint director of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). CBI Re-Registers An FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty The CBI has also re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against 6 people including late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have questioned the jurisdiction of the Bihar police in Sushant's death case. A final call on this matter will be taken by the SC later this week.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Reacts To Reports Of Pages Missing From Actor's Personal Diary

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Film By Me, Says Producer Ramesh Taurani