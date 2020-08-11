Sushant Death Case: Family Alleges 'Murder' Instead Of 'Abetment To Suicide' In Statement To CBI

CBI Recorded Statement Of KK Singh On Monday

CBI recorded the statement of Sushant's family on Monday at the residence of his son-in-law OP Singh, who is the commissioner of Faridabad. CBI reportedly will also go through the statements recorded by Bihar police in Mumbai.

SC Hearing In Rhea's Plea To Transfer Case To Mumbai Police Held Today

Meanwhile, today (August 11) the Supreme Court has held a hearing in Rhea's plea seeking a transfer of the FIR (filed by KK Singh) from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police. Rhea has also filed a plea seeking protection from an alleged "unfair media trial" against her in the case. The affidavit read, "The petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a fowl-play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case."

Rhea Questioned By ED In Money Laundering Case

ED has also registered a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. Over the weekend, they were summoned along with few others to record their statements in the case.