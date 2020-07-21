    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant's Death Case: Film Critic And Journalist Rajeev Masand Summoned By Mumbai Police

      The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the reason behind Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As a part of the ongoing police investigation, they recently summoned film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand to record his statement in connection with Sushant's case.

      According to media reports, Masand was questioned regarding allegations of him giving negative ratings to some of Sushant's films. Post Sushant's death, the journalist-critic was heavily slammed by netizens, after several of his blind items allegedly targeting the late actor, calling him a 'skirt-chaser', apart from a story about #Metoo allegations, went viral on social media.

      Writer-editor Apurva Asrani and actor Manoj Bajpayee had called out Rajeev Masand over his 'vicious' blind items on Sushant.

      Apurva Asrani had tweeted, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."

      Manoj Bajpayee had quoted the same and added in his tweet, "It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let's stand united."

      More recently, Kangana Ranaut, in her interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had also named Rajeev Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

      As of now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of more than 30 people which includes Sushant's family, casting directors Shanoo Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, and Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra among others.

      Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and the police confirmed his death by suicide.

