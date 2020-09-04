Sushant's Death Case: NCB Detains Actor's House Manager Samuel Miranda And Showik Chakraborty

After conducting a two-hour raid at Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda's residence today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained him under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He has been brought to the NCB office in Mumbai for interrogation.

Besides Samuel, the NCB has also detained Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty to probe the drug-angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier, in the morning, the NCB conducted a raid at Rhea Chakraborty's house.

According to reports, the NCB is focusing on the 'criminal conspiracy' angle in Sushant's death case, and the purchase and sale of drugs is being investigated by the agency.

According to NCB sources, Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, who were arrested by the agency had revealed the names of Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik during the interrogation.

A Hindustan Times report quoted a senior IPS officer from NCB as saying, "Parihar was arrested late night and we will produce him before a magistrate court in the afternoon. Some evidence has been collected from the house of Miranda and Showik during the searches conducted. But the investigation is at a very preliminary stage and details of the evidence gathered from their residence cannot be revealed at the moment."

The NCB had joined the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across evidences of drugs being supplied to the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. A criminal case against the actress was registered by the agency. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya were also booked under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

