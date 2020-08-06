Sushant's Death Case: No Calls Exchanged Between Late Actor And Rhea Chakraborty After June 8

Rhea Was Not In Touch With Sushant After June 8

As per a Times Now report, they have accessed the call record details of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and as per the records, not even a single call was exchanged between Sushant and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty between June 8 and June 14.

Had Rhea Blocked Sushant's Number?

Another report in CNN-News 18 stated that Rhea Chakraborty had blocked Sushant's phone number on June 8. The records reveal that the late actor had no communication with Rhea since his former manager Disha Salian's death on June 8.

CBI Likely To Re-Register Bihar Police's FIR Against Rhea

According to reports, the CBI is likely to re-register the FIR that has been filed by the Bihar Police against Rhea, pertaining to sections of breach of trust, abetment to suicide and cheating. The Bihar Government's request for a CBI probe in Sushant's death case was accepted by the Centre on Wednesday.

Rhea Chakraborty's Petition For Transfer Of Probe From Patna To Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's plea was heard in the Supreme Court On Wednesday, and the hearing of the matter will be held after a week. The SC has directed Maharashtra government, Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file their respective replies within three days.