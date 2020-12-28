Sushant's Death Case: Rhea's Lawyer Says 'It's High Time That There Is A Closure To This Sad Event'

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to share its findings in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement welcoming Deshmukh's appeal to the investigating agency.

His statement read, "I welcome the Statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, HM Govt of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of Death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea."

"She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death," Maneshinde said in his statement.

"It is more than six months since SSR Died. I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate," Rhea's lawyer concluded his statement.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. After a month of his demise, the late actor's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide. After the Centre's recommendation, Sushant's death case was transferred to CBI. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also been probing the case.

In October this year, it was reported that the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

