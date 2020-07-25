    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Death: PM Modi Acknowledges Subramanian Swamy’s Letter Seeking CBI Inquiry

      Several celebrities, including actors Shekhar Suman and Roopa Ganguly, and politician Subramanian Swamy have come forward with a request for an inquiry to be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

      Subramanian Swamy, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, had recently reached out to advocate Ishkaran Bhandari and asked him to "look into facts of the case". Soon after, Swamy also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry to be held in the case. The letter to the PM stated that the case should be probed by the CBI, as he believes that big names in Bollywood connected to the underworld are pressurizing the Mumbai police.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly acknowledged the letter and written back to Swamy. The letter has led many fans to believe that the government has considered the demand and investigation may take place soon.

      On July 25, Subramanian Swamy also asked other MPs to write to PM Modi. He wrote in a tweet, "All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR's unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry." He also claimed that the investigation is likely to happen. "At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.

      Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to a request by politician Pappu Yadav for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Amit Shah said the letter has already been forwarded to the concerned ministry.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Amit Shah Forwards Pappu Yadav's Letter Seeking CBI Probe

      Dil Bechara: Hansal Mehta Reveals Hotstar Crashed As Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Released

