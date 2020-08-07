Sushant’s Death: Shruti Seth Says This Isn’t The Time For Personal Agendas; 'Respect His Family'

The manner of reporting, and the social media discussions around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has irked those who are stressing on the need for sensitivity towards Sushant's family. Actress Shruti Seth slammed those who are using Sushant's death to 'garner eyeballs', in a recent interview.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shruti said, "Right now let's all just respect the family's loss. Somebody has died, why can't people understand the gravity of the situation? Let's all just give the family the time they need to grieve. I really don't think it's right for people to usurp this terrible tragedy in trying to make all kinds of comments."

A few celebrities, such as Kangana Ranaut, have been drawing flak from many for using Sushant's death in an insensitive way to settle their personal scores. Regarding this, Shruti said, "I'd request everyone to not give time and space to people to forward their own agenda and reformist attitude. Whatever may be the case, but this is not the time. Right now the grief of a family, is being undermined and usurped."

Although she understands the need for important conversations that have been sparked due to the actor's death, Shruti feels there is a better time for that. "Too many things are getting muddles. These debates can happen later also. No big reforms are happening right now anyway. Everything is just crossing lines. We can all pick up this conversation later, nobody is going anywhere. We're dealing with a strange time and all we need to be is kind," she said.

She feels that this is the time to celebrate Sushant's life. "It has been a deep loss as it is for the industry and for the country. Let's not talk about anything else. Let us be dignified and that send prayers to the family. I hope Sushant rests in peace and his family somehow finds the strength to deal with this irreparable loss. I am a parent and I can totally understand what his family is going through at this moment," she said.

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14. His family has named Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection to his death. The case, which was being investigated by both the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, has now been handed over to the CBI.

