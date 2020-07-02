Sushant's Death: Here's The Truth Behind His Wikipedia Page Being Tampered Before His Demise

Fans Claimed Sushant's Wikipedia Page Was Tampered Before His Death

As per the fans' theory, Sushant's Wikipedia page was updated at 8.59 am, a minute before Sushant spoke to his sister on call. After reportedly drinking juice at 10 am, he locked himself in his room. This analogy left them wondering how someone was able to predict Sushant's death hours before he was actually found dead.

Meanwhile, Here's The Truth Behind The Speculations

As per a report in Zee News, the Mumbai Police cyber cell sources revealed that Wikipedia follows UTC time format (Coordinated Universal Time) and not IST (India Standard Time). Hence, there is a difference of about 5 hours. Therefore, the update at 8:59 am UTC on Wikipedia means 2:29 pm IST. This is the time when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced on the internet.

The Police Is Currently Investigating The Reason Behind Sushant's Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His body was discovered by his household. Since the actor didn't leave behind any suicide note, the Mumbai police has been investigating to find out the reason behind his death.

Meanwhile, Sushant's final post-mortem report ruled out any foul play, and confirmed his death by asphyxia due to hanging. His viscera report was also found negative, and there was no presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison in his body.

As Of Now, The Police Have Recorded Statements Of More Than 28 People Who Were Close To Sushant

This includes Sushant's father KK Singh, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, two senior officials from Yash Raj Films, casting directors Shanoo Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. The latest reports suggest that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali might also be summoned by the police for his statement. It is rumoured that Sushant was offered two films by Bhansali. However, the actor was later replaced.