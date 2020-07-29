    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant’s Family Had Informed Mumbai Police About Threat To His Life In February: Vikas Singh

      Sushant Singh Rajput's family has gone public with their suspicions on the actor's suicide case by filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's father has alleged Rhea and a few other people, which includes her family members, of fraud, cheating, confinement, and blackmail.

      But Sushant's family had sensed danger to the actor's life back in February itself. Sushant's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh claims that the family had informed Mumbai Police of a threat to Sushant's life, four months before he died by suicide.

      Sushant’s Family Had Sensed Danger To His Life In February

      Senior advocate Singh was quoted as saying, "We had told Bandra Police on February 25 that Sushant is not in a good company and please have a look at him so that no harm happens to him. And that was the time when he was in complete control of Rhea Chakraborty." But no action was taken by Mumbai Police.

      "Mumbai Police was investigating the matter in different direction. They were going behind people who are not directly linked with the case. They were not trying to investigate Rhea Chakravorty and that's why we had to approach Bihar Police to lodge an FIR," he said, speaking to India Today.

      The advocate had also said that the Mumbai Police were forcing Sushant's family to give names of big production houses in the Hindi film industry, and get them involved.

      Rhea, her brother Showik, her parents, Sushant's manager Shruti Modi, and one more person have been named in the FIR filed by Sushant's father. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code including 306 (abetment to suicide), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) - and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 21:18 [IST]
