‘Drug Charges Are Not Our Case Against Rhea’ Says Sushant’s Family Lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had no comments to offer on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, September 8. He said that the drug charges have nothing to do with Sushant's family case against Rhea.

Rhea was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody on allegations that she aided, financed and procured drugs for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the NCB remand to court did not mention any consumption of drugs by Rhea and is still probing the matter.

Her arrest was made under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act, after she confessed to procuring marijuana for consumption her then boyfriend, Sushant.

A few days earlier, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's personal staffer Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar were arrested on similar charges. Although their remand was to end on September 9, they were presented to the court and sent to 14-day custody.

When asked about Rhea's arrest, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "drug charges are not our case against Rhea."

However, allegations of Sushant's family's knowledge of his drug use were made by Shruti Modi's lawyer. Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi told India Today that Sushant had been using drugs since before he met Rhea and that his family was aware of it. He even said that Sushant's sister used to attend substance abuse parties organized at his place.

Sushant's family had registered an FIR of abetment to suicide, theft, fraud, cheating and others, against Rhea, her family, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda, with the Bihar Police in late July.

The CBI, which later took over the case, booked Rhea, her family and Shruti Modi.

