Sushant’s Father’s Lawyer Says CBI Will Summon Rhea Chakraborty After Doing Its Spadework

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh addressed the question of Rhea Chakraborty being summoned by the CBI in its investigation of the actor's death. Vikas said that Rhea will be summoned by the CBI after it does its spadework, and added that if Rhea does not cooperate, then the possibility of her arrest will arise.

In a tweet, ANI quoted Vikas Singh as saying, "Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after it has done its spadework. They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea."

Singh added, "Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea & if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I'm quite hopeful that probe is going in the right direction."

Earlier in the day, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that Rhea had not received any summons from the CBI yet, and added that they will appear before the agency when they do.

The CBI officially took over the case after the Supreme Court directed it to do so. It was earlier being investigated by both the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. A special investigation team of the CBI arrived in Mumbai to conduct its probe.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh had accused Rhea, her family members and a few others of abetment of suicide, theft, cheating and more, in an FIR registered with the Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering angle of the case.

