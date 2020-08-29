Sushant's Former Assistant Reveals Sara Ali Khan Had Accompanied The Actor On His Bangkok Trip

Sara Ali Khan Had Accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput On His Bangkok Trip

Ahmed was quoted as saying by India Today, "We were seven people: Sushant, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Sushant's bodyguard Mushtaq, and me. It was Sushant's trip with his PRO team, Sara Ali Khan and two staff members. It was in December 2018 and we travelled by private jet."

Sabbir Claims Sara And Sushant Didn't Leave The Hotel For Three Days

"Only on the first day, all of us went to the beach. But later, Sushant and Sara were in the hotel for the rest of the trip, while his friends went out to explore. They stayed at a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok," Ahmed told the portal.

Here's Why The Bangkok Trip Had To Be Cut Short

Revealing the reason, Sabbir continued, "There was forecast of a tsunami, so they decided to return. But Mushtaq and I stayed back as there were limited flight tickets. We stayed in Bangkok for a month and Sushant gave us his ATM card for our expenses. Later, Samuel Haokip transferred us money as per our need from Mumbai."

Later, when Sushant and Sara reached Mumbai along with their friends, Samuel Haokip picked them up from the airport.

Earlier, Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Claimed That The Late Actor And Sara Were Madly In Love During The Shooting Of Kedarnath

Samuel revealed that Sara apparently broke up with Sushant after the latter's film Sonchiriya tanked at the box office and wondered if she was under any "pressure." Later, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Samuel spoke about how the late actor shared a better bond with Sara than Rhea Chakraborty.