Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Reacts To Reports Of Pages Missing From Actor's Personal Diary
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case seems to be getting complicated with each passing day. Recently, a Times Now report claimed to have access to the late actor's personal diary in which some crucial pages are missing. The report stated that the pages were allegedly ripped off and hinted towards tampering of the evidence.
Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani reacted to these allegations while speaking with Times Now.
Siddharth Pithani On The Missing Pages
Sushant's friend was quoted as saying, "Sushant had a habit of tearing pages if he didn't like what he'd written. I'm sure people will find missing pages in more books also."
On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that Sushant's dairy can be compared to Nixon tapes. He was quoted as saying, "Sushant's personal diary is a tremendous finding for the probe."
Sushant's Friend Shares Details About One Of Sushant's Diaries In Particular
"The diaries that Sushant had shared about, he had written about scientists and geniuses, and he wanted to invite them to his house and make a nice video so people could learn from them," recalled Siddharth while speaking to Times Now.
Meanwhile, Siddharth Says He Has Been Receiving Death Threats
Speaking about it, he told CNN-News 18, "I've gotten around thousand messages from Sushant's fans mostly, accusing me of a lot of things and giving me death threats. I don't know if they are Sushant's real fans, or just people expressing their anger. I request them to give us some space and let the system do its job." Siddharth has already lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police with regard to the matter.
Sushant's Ex Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande On Late Actor's Diary
Earlier in an interview, the Pavitra Rishta actress had confirmed that Sushant used to maintain a personal diary, in which he used to regularly write about his personal life.
After the Centre gave its nod for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case, an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide has been re-registered against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
