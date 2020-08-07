Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Reacts To Reports Of Pages Missing From Actor's Personal Diary

Siddharth Pithani On The Missing Pages

Sushant's friend was quoted as saying, "Sushant had a habit of tearing pages if he didn't like what he'd written. I'm sure people will find missing pages in more books also."

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that Sushant's dairy can be compared to Nixon tapes. He was quoted as saying, "Sushant's personal diary is a tremendous finding for the probe."

Sushant's Friend Shares Details About One Of Sushant's Diaries In Particular

"The diaries that Sushant had shared about, he had written about scientists and geniuses, and he wanted to invite them to his house and make a nice video so people could learn from them," recalled Siddharth while speaking to Times Now.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Says He Has Been Receiving Death Threats

Speaking about it, he told CNN-News 18, "I've gotten around thousand messages from Sushant's fans mostly, accusing me of a lot of things and giving me death threats. I don't know if they are Sushant's real fans, or just people expressing their anger. I request them to give us some space and let the system do its job." Siddharth has already lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police with regard to the matter.

Sushant's Ex Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande On Late Actor's Diary

Earlier in an interview, the Pavitra Rishta actress had confirmed that Sushant used to maintain a personal diary, in which he used to regularly write about his personal life.