Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Claims The Late Actor Was Anxious After Disha Salian's Demise

Sushant's Friend Claims Disha Salian's Death Had Upset The Actor

Smita told Republic TV, "Rhea left Sushant's house on the 8th morning. I was told two big luggage bags were filled, maybe they broke up, and the driver dropped her to her house. Mitu Di came that very evening. Sushant was absolutely alright. On the 9th, Disha Salian's death upset Sushant quite a lot. He was constantly telling Mitu Dii, "They will not leave me now. They will come behind me."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Smita Parikh Claims That The Actor Was Scared For His Life Post Disha Salian's Death

Sushant's friend Smita claimed that Sushant was very anxious after his former manager Disha Salian's death. She said that earlier, Sushant used to play TT and had even finished advanced sessions of yoga. However, post Disha's death, Parikh claimed that Sushant used to repeated tell her that 'they' would chase him now. Smita said, "I don't know who "They" he was talking about, he never told anyone about that."

Sushant Wanted To Leave The Industry, Says The Late Actor's Friend

Smita told Republic TV that Sushant called up his sister Priyanka's husband (who is an IPS officer) on June 11, and told him that he was scared and wanted to leave Mumbai. She claimed that in November too, Sushant had approached his family and wanted to leave the industry. Smita said that the actor wanted to go to Chandigarh, and that he was disturbed and very anxious."

Sushant's Friend Explains The Sequence Of Events

She told Republic TV, "On June 13, Mitu (Sushant's sister) was supposed to come back and spend time with Sushant. She tried connecting, but Sushant didn't respond. Mitu Di then called Siddharth Pithani and she was told that he asked for juice and is sleeping inside. This was alarming for the sister. The room was locked from inside, according to Pithani. The sister also tried to speak to the cook. She took a rickshaw and rushed towards Sushant's house. She is only 15-minutes away from Sushant's house and gets a call from Pithani saying, 'Didi jaldi aajaiye, bhaiya ne hang kar liya hai'. But by the time she reached home, she did not see him hanging as he was already brought down on bed."

Smita Parikh Says Sushant Changed 5 SIM Cards

Smita told the news channel that Sushant changed 5 SIM cards. She said that she doesn't why he had 5 different numbers. Smita also claimed that producer Sandip Ssingh is not known to anyone in Sushant's family. She said that none of Sushant's family members know or saw him at the actor's place.