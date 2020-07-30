    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant’s Gym Trainer Says Actor Was On Mysterious Medication Which Made Him Anxious

      Sushant Singh Rajput's gym trainer, Samee Ahmed made some serious claims on the actor's health, and how his behaviour changed after he met Rhea Chakraborty. In a recent interview, Samee said that Sushant started taking some mysterious medication since December 2019.

      Speaking to Times Now, Samee said that Sushant began taking some unknown medication in December 2019, which started to have a negative impact on his health. Sushant allegedly told him that it was 'dengue medication'.

      He added that Sushant's depression came into the picture after dengue.

      Samee told Sushant to focus on the 'physical aspect' instead of medication, but Sushant wanted to finish the course as doing otherwise would have had an adverse impact on his health.

      Although Sushant opened up to him about depression, the two did not talk much about his mental health. He added that he last spoke to Sushant on June 1, a few days before he passed away.

      Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh also made a similar claim on the alleged medication that Sushant was taking. He told Times Now, "Rhea took him to doctors, got treatments done but never involved the family. She used to control what medicines he should take." He alleged that Sushant was not on normal, but severe medication.

