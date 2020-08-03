    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Had Bipolar Disorder; Was Undergoing Treatment And Taking Medicines For It: Mumbai CP

      By
      |

      Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh recently spoke to media for the first time about the ongoing investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per ANI, he said that so far, the Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 56 people, and is probing every angle including professional rivalry, financial transactions and health.

      sushant-singh-rajput

      Singh further revealed that Sushant was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was taking medication for the same. He was quoted as saying, "It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation."

      The Mumbai Police Commissioner mentioned that when the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Sushant's father, sister and brother in law on June 16, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in the investigation.

      Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "She was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice, and she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts."

      Singh also revealed that no politician's name came up during the investigation carried out by the same police. He also said that there is no evidence against any politician from any party.

      The Mumbai Police Commissioner reacted to Bihar police's claim of non-cooperation and said, "There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it."

      In the press conference, Singh also said that they have still not found any direct transfer of money from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account to Rhea Chakraborty's account.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Googling 'Painless Death And 'Schizophrenia', Says Mumbai CP Parambir Singh

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Death Case: Owner Of Ambulance Which Carried Actor's Mortal Remains Says No Foul Play

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X