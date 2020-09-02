Sushant Made Sister Priyanka A Nominee In Few Bank Investments A Month Before His Death: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to the reports, the CBI is yet to come across any evidence which suggests that the actor was murdered. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

According to a report in India Today, Sushant's newly accessed chat messages with a private bank employee contradicts the claims that he shared a strained relationship with his family. The report stated that Sushant and the bank employee exchanged few chat messages on May 20-21, in which they had a conversation about some investments.

India Today further reported that the chats reveal that Sushant had made his sister Priyanka a nominee on the said investments. This conversation happened barely a month before Sushant's demise.

This new revelation contradicts the claim that Rhea Chakraborty was controlling Sushant's finances, as alleged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his FIR in Patna.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed that Sushant's sister Priyanka had allegedly asked the actor to take some medicines with Rhea Chakraborty on June 8, and this was the reason why Rhea left his house.

However, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh denied these allegations and was quoted as saying, "He (Sushant) had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi."

