Sushant's Billboards In US Taken Down; Late Actor's Sister Says 'Paid PR Has Reached Everywhere'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Slams 'Paid PR' Against The Late Actor

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "It seems the paid PR has it's reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR."

Sushant's Sister Shares A Screenshot Of The Email

Further, in her tweet, Shweta shared a screenshot of the email from the Hollywood billboard company which read, "The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant. Media is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given for the days remaining. Thank you."

Sushant's Family Has Alleged A Smear Compaign Against The Late Actor

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference to counter the misinformation campaign run by some channels. In his statement, Singh warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family. Sushant's family lawyer also said that no entity can make any film, series or write a book on Sushant's life without his father KK Singh's consent.

Sushant's Family Says Mumbai Police Recorded Their Statement In Marathi

In the press conference, Vikas Singh also claimed that the Mumbai Police recorded Sushant's family's statement in Marathi. He said that the late actor's family is not aware what was written, and that they were forced to sign the statement which was written down in Marathi.