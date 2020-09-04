Sushant's Brother-In-Law Reacts To Rhea's Claims That Actor Shared Strained Relationship With Family

Vishal Recalls The Time When Shweta Flew To India When She Came To Know About Sushant Attending A Family Function

Shweta Singh Kirti's husband Vishal wrote, "She cancelled her summer ticket and rushed to India at short notice. I joined her next month in June with my daughter and spent some quality time with Sushant as well."

Vishal Says Shweta Visited Sushant In Ranchi In 2015 Where He Was Shooting For MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

"In 2016, it was decided that the entire Singh Rajput family would watch the movie MS Dhoni together. Again at very short notice, Shweta made a 3-day trip from the US to India, just to watch the movie together as a family and celebrate Sushant's success. She spent 2-days flying and 3-days in India with the entire family. Can you imagine the jetlag?," he wrote in his blog.

Shweta Singh Kirti Also Took To Her Twitter Page To Recall Her Ranchi Visit

"It was Oct of 2016,Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. I was so proud of him & so excited that I took the first plane I got, to reach India and celebrate Bhai's success together Red heart#MissUBhai #GodGiveMeTheStrength," she wrote on her Twitter page.

My Wife Prioritized To Be With Her Family When They Needed Her The Most, Says Sushant's Brother-In-Law

Vishal opened up about his wife Shweta's Chandigarh visit in 2020, and how it was held ‘under such circumstances' that she didn't even get to meet the actor.

"It's sad that she won't be making such trips anymore (the happy ones, prior to 2019) because the shining star of the family is gone. How many families can claim such dedication and it hurts me when aspersions are cast on a wonderful family like Sushant's. My wife is a married professional businesswoman living in the US with two kids (it's a very busy lifestyle) but she prioritized to be with her family when the family needed her, despite all the limitations. Such is the Singh Rajput family," he wrote towards the end in his blog.