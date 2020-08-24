Sushant's Brother-In-Law Vishal Shares Unseen Videos Of Actor From Sister Shweta's Wedding

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti who married the late actor's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti in 2007, took to his blog earlier this week, and shared three unseen videos of the late actor. The clips are from Vishal and Shweta's wedding reception which took place on June 21, 2007.

In a blog post on Sunday, Vishal talked about his relationship with the late Bollywood actor. He said they had been in touch constantly for 12 years before Rhea became a part of his life. He said that he was friends with Sushant from 1997 and became his brother-in-law in 2007. "I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding," he wrote.

Vishal also requested Sushant's fans to stop asking him for 'clarifications and details' about the actor's death case. He revealed that he has not asked the family about the case on purpose, as he does not want to add to the stress. Vishal ended his post by sharing the clips from his wedding. Calling it fond memories he added, "On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos."

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. After over two months of his death, the case has been taken over by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the Supreme Court's ruling last week.

