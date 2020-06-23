Sushant's Career Issues Couldn't Be The Only Reason That Drove Him To Take His Life: Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil On Sushant Singh Rajput's Sudden Death

Dalip Tahil told Times Now, "Look, I think, like I said when a young man and a successful young man takes his own life at the age of 34, I think it is for society to definitely raise the questions, to ask the questions and to try and understand as to why this would happen to a person so young and who's successful."

'To Say The Film Industry Was Completely Responsible For Sushant's Death Is A Bit Far-Fetched,' Says Dalip Tahil

He added, "However, I also don't agree with the fact that you should... that before the investigation is done and the clinical analysis has been done to perfectly understand this, that the narrative should start and the blame game begin on day one that the film industry is responsible for this. I'm not saying that... I don't know the facts now, it may be that the film industry in some way was responsible cause that was his career ground, but to say that it was completely responsible is a bit far-fetched. I think that it was an accumulation of several factors and one would definitely or possibly be his career."

It's All About The Box-Office

He continued, "But to say that there's a mafia responsible who had boycotted him and who had sworn never to sign him on, you know, you have to be outside the film industry to talk like that. I mean if this is a negative sense, but the film industry is just not so coordinated, the film industry lives by, the mantra is the box office."

Dalip Tahil Reveals Why A 'Boycott' Can't Work In An Industry Like Bollywood

The online entertainment portal quoted Dalip as saying, "There is no way that a boycott on someone like Sushant Singh Rajput would ever survive because he was a bankable actor. That is the biggest mantra in the film industry. You might boycott someone like that once, two three people might say ‘I am not going to work with them for other reasons', but there's no way he'd be out of a job. I'm telling you the struggle in this industry is to be bankable, is for producers to say ‘yaar iske sath picture bikti hai'. The biggest success barometer is that when you begin to become a saleable, bankable actor. So all this business about boycotting... there may have been certain differences with certain producers, contracts go haywire, things go upside down there are a lot of intangibles in the film industry I'm not saying that. There is a lot of everything in the film industry, but it is like a microcosm of the world we live in."

'Bollywood Is A Big Vast Playing Field,' Says Dalip Tahil

"Of course, there are people who are doing all sorts of things because all sorts of people are attracted to the movies because there is glamour, there is money, there's power and everything so it takes all kinds. But to think, like yesterday I am going back to this editor from this channel from some remote channel who was saying that you know, the industry is full of sin. Well, of course there is but I mean that people who are working also the people who are you making films and a lot of people are making very good films. So it's a big vast playing field," the veteran actor signed off.