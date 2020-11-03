Sushant's Case: Mumbai Police Tells HC They Were Duty-Bound To File FIR Against Actor's Sisters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed an FIR registered against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on actress Rhea Chakraborty's complaint in the Bombay High Court, and labelled it as "vitiated and bad in law'.

In the latest development in this matter, the Mumbai Police told HC on Monday (November 2, 2020), that they were "duty-bound" to file an FIR against Sushant's sisters as Rhea's complaint against them "disclosed commission of offence". The Mumbai Police also dismissed the allegations that it was trying to damage the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person.

As per a report in PTI, the Mumbai Police filed an affidavit in the HC seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

The affadivit read, "The FIR was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Rhea Chakraborty), disclosing commission of offence," further adding that "a fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput".

"This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the Mumbai police told the HC, stated a report in NDTV.

Last week, Rhea Chakraborty had asked the Bombay HC not to dismiss the case against his two sisters. A day later, the CBI said the allegations by the actress against the actor's sisters are "presumptive and speculative" and could well have been part of the ongoing investigation.

However, the Mumbai Police clarified in Bombay HC on Monday that it is not trying to "influence or derail" the CBI probe in the actor's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. A month after his demise, the late actor's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections including 'abetment to suicide' and 'cheating.' Soon, the CBI took over Sushant's death case and began its investigations along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

